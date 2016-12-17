Zonta Club Makes Donation To Fsn

The Zonta Club ended its observance of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence with a donation to the Family Support Network (FSN).

The Club observed the 16 days of activism with the slogan: “Zonta says NO to Violence Against Women!” at the end of the week and the culmination of the 16 days the members handed over the $2000 cheque to Judith Charles President of FSN to be used towards funding the domestic abuse counseling that the Family Support Network provides.

The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence initiative was spearheaded by the Office of Gender Affairs as a means to educate residents on gender related issues. When the observance was first announced Gender Affairs Coordinator, Ms. Lorolie Connor explained that in previous years, while the office has built up an audience of persons who advocate against violence, persons are still misinformed about gender-based violence.

She explained that for the 16 days, the intent was to focus on strategies that will educate persons on the definition of gender and gender-based violence more specifically so persons are better equipped to address the problem.

Ms. Connor said that in the British Virgin Islands there are more men murdered due to male-on-male related issues. That is classified as gender-based violence, because violence is a subculture among males.

The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence awareness campaign is an international campaign that highlights the link between violence-free lifestyles and human rights yearly. The 16-day observance begins on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on November 25 to International Human Rights Day on December 10.