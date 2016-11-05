WSD To Double Its Revenue Earnings

The Water and Sewerage Department (WSD) is projected to double its revenue earnings next year, Minister for Communications and Works, Hon. Mark Vanterpool told the House of Assembly.

During the questions and answers section of the 31 October sitting of the House, Hon. Vanterpool announced that the Department has been implementing a number of measures that will result in increased revenue.

The Minister said that at present the Water and Sewerage Department is on track with its collection, and at this point the Department is poised to collect approximately five million dollars by the end of 2016 for water.

However, Hon. Vanterpool did admit that there were collections issues before, but he stated that the management of the WSD has made strides in that area: “I don’t know the disparity between…this period of time, but the collection has been very poor. There has been a major effort the last two months to correct that and improve it. There has been some excellent results from that and we are on track to collect five million dollars this year,” the Minister added.

He also noted that the forecast shows that the Department will double revenues next year based on implemented efforts: “The projections for next year are based on what we are doing now in a number of areas including changing a number of meters, and some other things. We are anticipating approximately 10 million dollars in 2017 based on the last quarter of what we have been doing to improve collections and metering for water.”