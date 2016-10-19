Women’s Football League Starts With Ball Stars Topple Panthers, 2-1

By Dean “The Sportsman” Greenaway

Ball Stars overcame the Panthers, 2-1, in the season opener for both clubs in the BVI Football Association Women’s 9-A-Side League that kicked off on Saturday afternoon at the A. O. Shirley Grounds.

“I think we could have done better as we are working on things like passing and moving the ball and we didn’t do enough of that,” noted Ball Stars’ coach Morris Mark. “Some of them were a little too much individual play and that prevented us from from moving the ball the way we wanted to move it. But, at the end of the day, the goal was a brilliant goal by Lilly Pierce. We played pretty well as a unit, but, I think in the final third we could have done better in finishing the goals. We had a lot of opportunities but didn’t put them away.”

Silvia Massicot fired home from the edge of the box to give the Panthers the early lead and then Lilly Pierce netted the equalizer before the Panthers conceded an own goal to hand the Ballstars all three points.

Panthers coach Aubrey Liburd said his team had its chances and it was unfortunate they gave up and own goal.

“This is just the first game and we are expecting more of our players to come out and we’ll be right there,” he noted, adding that his team wasn’t as aggressive as they should have been after taking a 1-0 lead. “Some of them are new to the game and playing the experienced Ball Stars, they didn’t really cope with the pressure that Ball Stars applied. But, it was a good game and we’ll be back.”

Mark said he has a young team and predicted they’ll win the league. “We have a bunch of young individuals and I’m going to add some more young individuals as the weeks go along because it’s not only about development, but getting the youths involved,” he noted. “As the female national coach, it’s my job to ensure that development continues.”

In men’s play, defending champions Islanders maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a 4-0 win over Virgin Gorda United, as captain Andy Davis opened the scoring in the first half and further goals came in the second from Kevin Fisher, Devon Leteen and Nano Ottley.

“Everybody contributed to the win, we kept possession of the ball, we moved it around as best as possible and we had a number of chances which I think we should have capitalized on,” Davis said. “We came out with four goals and I’m satisfied.”

The Wolues then crushed the Panthers 5-0, with two goals coming from Kevin Carragher and Marc Savage respectively while James Drury added another.

Joel Williams netted twice and D’Angelo Thomas once, in helping the Rebels to a 3-2 victory over One Love. Richard Morgan scored both goals for One Love, to join Kevin Fisher and Mohammed Kachour as the leagues joint top scorers, with five each.

The Sugar Boys rounded out the weekend with a scrappy 2-1 victory over Old Madrid, courtesy of goals from Mohammed Kachour and Terrence Nanton, who scored the winner from the penalty spot after Trevor Peters had equalized for Old Madrid.