Wolues Whip Virgin Gorda United 5-1 In Bvifa League Play

By Dean “The Sportsman” Greenaway

After a 2-0 lead at the half and the Virgin Gorda United cutting the deficit to 2-1 in the 81st minutes, the Wolues ran through their disorganized opponents defense for three unanswered goals late in the game for a 5-1 victory on Sunday.

“I think we played well but it was frustrating in the first half. I think we needed to pass better and slow down but we were looking for the ball over the top a bit too much, but in the second half, we got the wingers involved and took the tempo back,” explained Wolues captain James Drury. “I think we deserved the game.”

Kevin Carragher opened the Wolues scoring the five minutes into the match, before Leo Forte scored the first of his two goals in the 30th minute, a lead they carried into the half.

Xavier John penetrated the Wolues defense in the 81st to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The introduction of Alessandro Palladino paid dividends for the Wolues as he netted in the 83rd minute to restore the two goal advantage. Forte grabbed his second in the 87th and Pallandino added his second in the 89th for the 5-1 win.

Drury said he thinks his team will be among the contenders as the Islands are the only team that have been a torn in their side.

“I think we can take it,” he said. “I think its our league this season. We are stronger than we’ve been in the past and Leo (Forte) who you’ve seen today—young kid, strong, tenacious, couple of goals—Chris Fowler on the wing. I think we have a good fit, strong team.”

Virgin Gorda’s Glen Bascombe said the game was very bad from his point of view.

“One of the main problems is our players are not fit and they were not playing their position, so they had to do a lot of running and couldn’t recover in their various positions,” he explained. “As a result, our defense was opened up and they were able to penetrate our defense too easily, mostly because of fitness and our players wasn’t that committed to their positions. I think with a little more practice and commitment to the game, we will do better next time.”

The Sugar Boys were 5-1 winners over One Love while the unbeaten Islanders blanked the Panthers 4-0. The Rebels toppled Old Madrid, 2-1.