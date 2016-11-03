Wolues 2-1 Win Keeps One Love Searching For Answers

By Dean “The Sportsman” Greenaway

Following Sunday’s 2-1 loss to the surging Wolues who moved into third place in the BVI Football Association League to close out weekend play, One Love continues to search for answers to their troubled season after another setback.

With the victory, the Wolues leap frogged the Rebels after they lost to league leaders Islanders.

Wolues’ Kevin Carragher scored on an own goal early in the first half, then eventually equalized the game at 1-1, before Leo Forte scored the game’s last goal in the 47th minute, although Wolues had several shots on goal.

“It was a good game,” said Wolues Captain Rory Greenan. “We didn’t use the wings enough in the first half, we did in the second half but the biggest player out there was the referee. He changed the game but not in a good way. That was the story of the game. There were a few last challenges. It got a bit dangerous but, we kept our heads, kept our composure and got the three points.”

One Love’s captain Richard Morgan said it was a very good game and the Wolues are a physical team and a good team at that. “Tonight, we just never played up to standard,” he noted. “I don’t know what happened with the guys. We have to play as a team—that one unit. A little togetherness will help us because, it’s just individual football One Love is playing now. We have to play more as a team and that will get us back on the winning track.”

Defending champs and unbeaten Islanders played a tense match with the Rebels, after Fitzroy Daley scored the game’s lone goal in the 20th minute of play for a 1-0 victory. The loss dropped the Rebels into fourth place behind the Wolues, who has the edge on goal difference.

Kenmore Peters netted a hat trick and took his season tally to six in helping Old Madrid pick up their second victory of the season by pinning another loss on winless Virgin Gorda United, 5-1. Sheldon Harry and Kenrick Leslie also scored for Old Madrid. Jackson Rigobert had a consolation goal for Virgin Gorda United.

In Women’s play, Laverne Fahie scored first and second half goals in leading the Avengers past the Virgin Gorda United Girls, 2-1. Jackisha Rigobert had the equalizing goal midway through the second half of the game.