West Gunners Overhaul Splash Brothers, 93-86, In Fraser League Opener

By Dean “The Sportsman” Greenaway

After collecting their 2015 championships rings, West Gunners began their Hon. Julian Fraser Save The Seed Basketball League title defense with a 93-86 victory over rivals Splash Brothers on Saturday night at the Save The Seed Energy Center. The league runs through Oct 31.

Rowan Victor had a game high 24 points and 10 rebounds double double to go with nine rebounds and six steals in leading West Gunners scores. Nigel Carey added 23 to the tally while D[Moi Hodge and Kishan Mirott followed up with 14 and 12 points respectively.

Jehmeley Benjamin topped Splash Brothers with 23. He also had eight rebounds and four assists. Shamoi Dagou dropped in 21 and Jasin Rhymer Jr., 13.

“Opening night was very, very spectacular,” league public relations officer Julian Willock said nothing that the arena was filled to capacity. “It was really overwhelming and both games were really very exciting. We encourage everyone to come out and support the league.”

Red Zone trimmed the Starz, 56-54. Jamal Serrant was Red Zone’s leading scorer with 21 points and seven rebounds. Nathaniel “Nat” Malone added 10.

Phillip Glasgow was the Starz’s leading scorer with 15 points. Dillon Etienne followed up with a 10 points and 10 rebounds double double. He also had five blocks and dished out four assists.

Dione Blyden led Bayside Blazers four scorers in double figures during an 84-54 victory over We Dem Boyz. Blyden finished with 14 points and seven steals. Cavern Andrew and Ryan Alfred contributed 12 points each while Deon Edwin dropped in another 11.

Ronald Antoine was We Dem Boyz’s leading scorer with 15 points and seven rebounds. Hakeem Penn poured in 10 points to go with seven rebounds.

High Speed sped past Young Stars 29-27, in the Jr. Division.