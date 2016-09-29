West Gunners Cut Momentum’s Winning Streak With 74-72 Victory

BY DEAN GREENAWAY

A game high 29 points and 14 rebounds from Douron Phillips and 20 points, eight rebounds, six steals and four assists from Romain Minott, helped defending champions West Gunners cut Momentum’s five game winning streak with a thrilling 74-72Friday night victory in the Hon. Julian Fraser Save the Seed Basketball League.

West Gunners—who lost to Bayside Blazers before Bayside Blazers were beaten by Momentum—improved to 4-1 to tie Bayside Blazers for second in the Western Division while Momentum—who were led by Travis Isaac’s 15 points and 14 from Lyndon Chiverton—fell to 5-1. Issac also had seven steals and dished out four assists.

Phillips returned with game highs of 28 points and 15 rebounds to go with five blocks, four steals and four assists on Sunday, in leading West Gunners past Avengers, 105-77. Minott poured in 24 to the tally and Ray Victor followed up with 16.

Shaquille Brewno was the Avengers’ leading scorer with 21 points and 14 boards. Nicos Penn dropped in 13 while Angel Brown and Jose Acevdeo contributed 12 points respectively.

Momentum blew a 15 points lead In Sunday’s final game, fell behind by a 3-pointer midway through the fourth quarter before fending off upset minded Red Zone, 91-85. Kitwana Rhymer muscled his way to a 22 points and 19 rebounds double double. He also had six steals and four assists.

Red Zone’s Nat Malone poured in a game high 37 points, snatched 11 off the glass and dished out eight assists. Jolyon Wilson contributed a 17 points 13 rebounds double double, while Deshawn Douglas settled for 12 points and pulled 10 off the glass.

Bayside Blazers rolled past Warrias, 81-61, behind Tavon Phillip’s 23 points and 10 rebounds. Franklyn Penn added 20 points. Shaquille Fonseca’s 21 points was the leading scorer for Warriors.

Four of five players had double doubled in helping Next to remain as the league’s only unbeaten team, after they got past Splash Brothers, 73-69. Devante Brewley was the team’s leading scorer with 19 points. Clint Westion had a 16 points and 16 rebounds double double; Tyler Cameron’s double double consisted of 14 points and 11 rebounds; Eustace Freeman had 10 points and 11 rebounds for his double while Enrico Harrigan had 10 points and was chairman of the boards with a game high 17.

Ashield Frett led the Splash Brothers with a game high 28 points. Jason Rhymer Jr., added another 12.

Winning Mentality kept Community One winless, following an 82-70 victory. Darius Stevens paved the way with a game high 29 points and 13 boards. Malique adde 18 points and 10 rebounds while Vaughn Bassue recorded a triple double, ending the game with 17 points, 11 rebounds, 11 steals and five assists.

Dekambe Parsons was Community One’s lone scorer in double figures with 23 points.

We Dem Boyz pinned yet another loss on Community One, this time 73-62. Ronald Antoine and Leroy Grant had 24 points points respectively. Requan Fahie add 14 points and 12 rebounds. Parsons was Community One’s top scorer with 23 points. Tamell Jacob followed up with 12.