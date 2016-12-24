Water-Front Drive Christmas Lights Brighten The Holiday Season

For the second year, Caribbean Insurers Limited (CIL) has played a part in brightening up the Territory’s capital for Christmas.

Similar to its inaugural 2015 Road Town light up, the company had Christmas lights strung around the foliage that adorns the sidewalk of Water-front Drive, and even extended the lighting efforts for 2016.

CIL Director Simone Monsanto in an interview with The Island Sun newspaper explained that the initiative begun as a way to create a festive Christmas atmosphere in Road Town: “There is something about lights at Christmas that gets people feeling the holidays, and after noticing that there were not as many lights last year we decided to organize the lighting,” Ms. Montsanto said.

“We partnered with the community to do the lighting and it was well appreciated. Children especially really like seeing the lights; and honestly we believe that the lights add to the Christmas cheer.”

The CIL Director explained that the response garnered from last year’s lighting confirmed that indeed the initative should become an annual activity. Ms. Montsanto also stated that plans are already being made for the 2017 Christmas lighting.

“Next year we are hoping that more businesses will join us by participating in lighting competition. As part of the competition businesses will be invited to decorate the building and storefront with lights. It is all aimed at making Christmas brighter,” she disclosed.

For this year’s lighting Caribbean Insurance partnered with the National Bank of the Virgin Islands, Scotiabank, Conyers Dill and Pearman, VP Bank, Quami Sewing Center, Tortola Concrete and Creque’s Insurance.