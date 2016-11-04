VP Bank And Premier Live Bring Back Necker Cup Tennis Kids Day To Tortola

– On Sunday, November 13, VP Bank and Premier Live in conjunction with the Necker Cup – the most exclusive Pro-Am tennis event in the world – are bringing back the popular annual Necker Cup Tennis Kids Day to Tortola Sports Club (TSC), which will feature the famous tennis entertainment duo, Wayne Bryan and Murphy Jensen. The event, which will start at 03:00 PM and finish at 7:00 PM, is free for children across the BVI of all ages, and with or without any tennis experience. The event will start with free tennis coaching and games by the TSC tennis staff, and Wayne Bryan and Murphy Jensen will follow with their legendary tennis show for the children. “Developing and growing the beautiful sport of tennis in the British Virgin Islands for the past three and a half years has been truly a privilege for Katerina and I, and every year, the Necker Cup Kids Day brings the biggest tennis event for children of all ages and levels in the territory. We are very excited for Wayne and Murphy to return. There will be plenty of exciting tennis activities for children to have fun with their friends on a Sunday afternoon. We especially encourage children without previous tennis experience to attend as the event provides a great platform for trying the sport. During the first 90 minutes, children will be able to play with us, as well as with our TSC high performance junior players, and volunteers before Wayne and Murphy rock the courts,” said Amine Elouazzani, TSC Director of Tennis. Wayne Bryan is an American tennis coach, author, and speaker. He is the father and former coach of twin brothers, Mike and Bob Bryan, who reached the No. 1 ranking in the world and are known as the most successful professional doubles team in the tennis history. “We have been coming to the BVI for the various Necker Cup events for the past few years, and Necker Cup Tennis Kids Day on Tortola is always very special to us as we get to see how the children in the BVI are improving, growing, and we also get to see new children pick up a tennis racket for the first time and fall in love with the sport.” Murphy Jensen is an American former professional tennis player who won French Open doubles title in 1993. He is also an award-winning coach of the World Team Tennis professional league as the coach of Washington Kastles. Murphy has also hosted several programs on the Tennis Channel and acted in the movie Wimbledon. “I absolutely love the atmosphere on the Necker Cup Tennis Kids Day – the children in the BVI bring lots of positive energy with them and are always very enthusiastic to compete in our mini games, team challenges, and other activities. The parents, family friends, and others who come to watch have always been a fun and supportive audience, which makes it so much fun for Wayne and I. The TSC coaching staff has been amazing throughout the past Necker Cup Tennis Kids Day editions at organizing the event, and we are looking forward to another successful year!” Page 2 of 2 For the fourth consecutive year, VP Bank is a patron of the Necker Cup and the lead sponsor of the Necker Cup Tennis Kids Day. “We are very excited to support the event for the fourth year in a row and continue the tradition in bringing a part of the Necker Cup to Tortola with a Tennis Kids Day to the children of the BVI,” said Sjoerd Koster, General Manager – Client Business of the VP Bank. “In the past editions, the event saw close to 100 participants every year starting as young as three years old. It has become a family day to look forward to and we hope to see more and more new children across the BVI to take advantage of this wonderful day and get introduced to tennis by professional coaches as well as become part of the Wayne and Murphy’s extraordinary tennis show. ” Wayne Bryan’s and Murphy Jensen’s presence at the Necker Cup Tennis Kids Day is made possible by Premier Live, the promoter of the Necker Cup various events. “In the past few years, the children residing in the BVI became more and more interested in the sport of tennis,” said Trevor Short, Co-Founder & President of Premier Live. “Players who started tennis four years ago at local tennis clubs, grew into competitive players playing in tournaments and some of them even scoring victories over adults in the BVI. We hope to continue inspiring more children through the Necker Cup Tennis Kids Day, and we are excited that Wayne and Murphy will be able to come again this year,” added Trevor Short. In addition to the Tennis Kids Day, Necker Cup and VP Bank will enrich the BVI tennis community by providing other opportunities for children in the BVI to be part of the Necker Cup. Mike Richards, Co-Founder of the Necker Cup, highlighted: “As in the past years, we will give opportunity to children in the BVI to be the ballkids for the Necker Cup Finals on Friday, November 18, on Necker Island. Performing ball-kids duties for current professional tennis stars and legends that currently compete or competed in Grand Slams such as Wimbledon provides one-of-a-kind opportunity. Last year, ten children from three local clubs in the BVI (Tortola Sports Club, Long Look East End Tennis Club, and Virgin Gorda Tennis Academy) were selected, underwent ball-kids specific training under the supervision of Amine Elouazzani, TSC Director of Tennis, and got the opportunity to be on the same court with legends, such as Martina Navratilova among others. We will provide the opportunity again this year. Moreover, we plan to donate portion of the proceeds from the auction at the Necker Cup to benefit various tennis programs in the BVI”