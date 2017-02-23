Volleyball: Gunz For Life Overpowers Philipanas, Go Hard

By Dean “The Sportsman” Greenaway

The BVI Volleyball Association Power League oldest team is using its experience to rip apart younger opponents and new comers.

After taking taking out Go Hard, 25-18, 25-9 and 25-18, Guns For Life mowed down new comers Philipinas in another three setter. Taking the first two sets 25-16 and 25-16, Gunz For Life trailed the Philipinas 3-8 and the 8-14 in the third set, before tying the match at 14-14, after Neville Bratwaithe took over Sunday night’s final game at the Multipurpose Sports Complex.

Bratwaithe served up three aces, scored eight points and his teammates blocked, came up with key kills and Gunz For Life outscored the Philipinas 9-6 en route to a 25-21 victory, for the straight set win. Gunz For Life’s Tyler Jackson had 13 blocks and 10 kills to go with three aces. Damien Creque added another nine kills. Philipinas’ Marlon Solomon finished with six blocks, five kills and three digs.

“We know the Philipinas have a very versatile team and we wanted to play Gunz volleyball, ensuring we got our plays in, made sure we played some fundamentals and we are able to defeat them in three sets this evening,” explained Gunz For Life captain Andre Bratwaithe, who had seven kills and four digs. “In the third set, they started to get some momentum on us and we decided we had to change the pace of the game. After doing that, we came with our strategy to keep them at arms, block them out, defend and it worked in the end.”

Philipinas captain Denfield “Doc” Solomon who played with several championships squads, said they are a new team and a work in progress. They fell to Raw Power, 25-20, 8-25, 17-25 and 17-25 on Friday.

“By the second round, we’ll get ourselves together and play a better game,” he said. “We made some critical errors and the first pass wasn’t coming good, so with those errors it helped the Gunz to tie us (in the third set) and gave them the momentum. I would love if we can get come practice in but everyone is so busy, we’ve never practiced as a team. We just put names on the roster and we play. It’s a tough job.”

Bratwaithe said the aim of Gunz For Life, which has several titles under its belt, is to come out on top of the league, adding that they are the league’s oldest team.

“We’ve been around since I’ve been in high school and we want to keep volleyball going,” he said. “We do have high school, college and senior people on the team and we want to make sure this sport doesn’t die.”

Jachoy Walwyn had seven digs, six kills and served up five aces to lead Go Hard past the Virgin Gorda Hawks, 25-22, 25-16, 18-25 and 25-23 on Saturday while Game On forfeited to Dream Team when they couldn’t field a full squad by game time. Raw Power turned back the Virgin Gorda Hawks, 25-7, 25-16 and 25-8.

In women’s play, captain Shermin James had 11 aces and five digs and Sue Brown, 11 kills and seven digs, in leading Vixens past Phoenix Ballers, 25-3, 25-19, 19-25 and 25-10.

Phoenix Red stopped the Virgin Gorda Eagles in straight sets, 25-12, 25-19 and 25-15.