Visa Waiver Fake News Raises Short-Lived Hopes

The news that newly elected United States President Donald Trump relaxed the visa requirement for travelers from the Caribbean delighted many in the Territory. However, that joy was short lived as the announcement was proven false.

The visa policy is one of many recent fake news articles that have been maliciously proliferating to deliberately destroy the credibility of the media while giving more credibility to autocracy; this particular article allegedly originated from a blog titled USA Television.

The article claimed that the new President signed an Executive Order last Monday making it possible for Caribbean nationals to travel visa free to the United States for a maximum period of 180 days for Tourism or Business purposes only.

The fake story quotes the President as saying: “The Caribbean’s is my greatest bet for Trade and Economic growth.” However, the quote and the visa policy news are false; and while not referencing the article directly, the US Embassy in Barbados made this clear.

In a brief release issued on Wednesdayit was learned that: “The U.S. Embassy to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the OECS advises the public that, contrary to rumors, the list of countries participating in the U.S. Visa Waiver Program has NOT changed.”