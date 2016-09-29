Virgin Gorda Leg Of College Classic Series Starts With 37

By Dean “The Sportsman” Greenaway

A small field of 37 runners, completed in the opener of the Virgin Gorda leg of the 21st Highland Highland Spring College Classic Series on Saturday. Reuben Stoby, running a time of 10 minutes 38.23 seconds crossed line ten seconds shy of the men’s course record. Stoby is now winner of Race #1 on Virgin Gorda and Tortola.

Katherine Brownsdon, the women’s’ record holder won the ladies division running 14 minutes 08.12 second. In the cross country division, Ciboney School—formally St. Mary’s School—was the lone stars of the primary division. Aaron Leslie of Rhymer House of Bregado Flax Educational Centre (BFEC) and Raw Skillz Track Club led the secondary field, but it was BFEC O’Neal house that took the overall in the secondary division. Raw Skillz Track Club and the BFEC basketball team were well represented in the race through the secondary participants.

The series on Tortola will resume on Saturday, Oct 1, with race No. 2. Registration begins at 6:30a.m. at the College’s Paraquita Bay campus. Races will start at 7am. For more information about the race series, please contact Mrs. Russ Penn, 852-7216.

Final Results. Open Men: 1. Reuben Stoby, 10 minutes, 38.23 seconds. 2. Emrol Amsterdam, 11:50.09. 3. Marlon Felix, 12:32.05. 4. Curwin Andrews, 13:05.97. 5. Christopher Adams, 13:39.02. 6. Kellon Felix, 14:53.80. 7. Alex Hunter, 15:29.72. 8. Josh Ridgway, 18:19.27. 9. Lindsay Pereira, 18:51.37. 10. Mark Moore, 22:22.74.

Women: Kat Brownston, 14:08.12. 2. Philomena Robertson, 16:23.88. 3. Kim Berardine, 16:43.36. 4. Lauralee Laurent, 24:39.92. 5. Christina Yates, 25:08.10. 6. Laura Fox, 30:48.52. 7. Sarah Moore, 30:49.51. 8. Casey McNutt, 30:49.98.

Cross Country. Primary Schools Teams: Ciboney School (CS): 1. Lewis Munn (CS), 17:51.91. 2. Noah Fox (CS), 18:09.32. 3. Colton Ridgway (CS), 18:16.28. 4. Eva Fox (CS), 18:17.62. 5. Benjamin Moore (CS), 22:21.82. 6. Nicholas Moore (CS), 23:43.71.

Points: 1. Ciboney School.

Secondary Schools Teams: Bregado Flax Houses: Rhymer (R), Harrigan (H), O’Neal (O). 1. Aaron Leslie (R), 11:33.31. 2. Deron Leslie (O), 12:49.83. 3. Mariah Christian (O), 14:38.23. 4. J’Sally O’Neal (H), 16:09.40. 5. Shaniyah Caul (O), 17:36.41. 6. Jackisha Rigobert (O), 19:44.82. 7. Jolene Bowens (H), 10:31.38. 8. Devontie Robinson (H), 22:12.79. 9. Gezira Alexander (O), 23:46.41. 10. Reshawn Stevens (R), 27:29.12. 11. Latoya Alexander (R), 28:34.01. 12. Carilla Simeon (R) 29:46.30, 13. Sandi Flax (R), 29:48.40.

Points: 1. O’Neal House, 25. 2. Rhymer, 45. 3. Harrigan, 19 (3 participants)