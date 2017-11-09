Victor Starts Making Her Mark For UVI Women’s Basketball Team

By Dean “The Sportsman” Greenaway

Despite a late start in getting on the court to represent the University of the Virgin Islands where she became the territory’s first female player on the UBI Lady Bucks Basketball team, Joy Victor is making up for lost time.

The freshman dropped in consecutive double doubles during the Paul Thigpen Classic in Mount Vernon, Georgia over the weekend in her second and third game in college.

“I believe I did well even though I was late in getting here and missed the first two games because I was taking care of my student visa, but as soon as I got my passport back, I caught the plane and met my teammates here for the third game,” Victor explained. “I wasn’t aware of the plays that the team had already practiced because I missed all the drills they were doing while I was taking care of my student visa. For the first game, I had butterflies and was a little confused with people telling me where to go for the plays so my first game didn’t go as well.”

The 5 foot 7 inch small forward scored two points and had four rebounds, two steals and a block in 23 minutes against Edward Walters College.

“But in my next two game I made up for it, with back to back double doubles,” she noted.

Victor who had 34 minutes and 33 seconds of game time against Middle Georgia State, finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds, three steals and a block, in the Lady Bucks, 47-41 loss. In 29 minutes in her second outing, she followed up with 10 points and pulled 16 off the rack against Brewton Parker in a game the Bucks fell, 67-48.

“It’s a great experience playing as a college basketball player,” said the Elmore Stoutt High School Rams graduate, who represented the BVI in the territory’s CBC Championships debut in 2015 at the Multipurpose Sports Complex.

“I’m appreciative just playing as a collegiate basketball. School has been great,” said Victor, who joined her brothers Joash, currently at Missouri State Southern University as collegiate basketball players. “Classes have been going well and I really like the UVI environment and I’m proud to be going there and having this opportunity. Balancing between basketball and studying has been a challenge but I’m going good so far.”

Victor feels as she grows in the sport, be more focused in the game and learn the various plays that her teammates have been acquainted with, she’ll be able to pull off a few triple doubles as well.

“I just have to lessen my turnovers and keep my rebounds high,” she stated.

Currently, the UVI Lady Bucks are 0-5.