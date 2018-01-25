VI University To Offer Online Degrees

Very soon British Virgin Islanders wishing to study at the neighboring University of the Virgin Islands may not have to traverse the water to attend classes as the University recently announced that its Board of Trustees approved the University’s offering of online degrees.

In a statement issued last month the University of the Virgin Islands announced that during a special session on 19 December the University of the Virgin Islands Board of Trustees approved UVI to offer multiple graduate and undergraduate degrees starting in Spring 2018.

Board Trustee Jennifer Nugent Hill announced that this new offering is a natural progression for such an institution. “Where we are going in terms of the University’s online initiative is absolutely the norm,” she said.

Nugent further noted that the online offering opens the school and its students to more opportunities: “It is changing the entire state of education. I think this opens up a world of opportunity for us in the Virgin Islands and certainly as alumna of the University, I’m absolutely proud of us using technology to advance teaching and education.”

It was announced that the University of Virgin Islands has been working toward this goal for several years as the offering of an online program was part of the University’s strategic plan that was approved by the Board of Trustees in June 2012 with input from faculty, staff and students. The initiative was also motivated by the Presidential Goals for 2016-2017 and 2017-2018.

The Middle States Commission for Higher Education approved UVI’s request to offer online degrees in 2017. The University is authorized to offer online degrees in all 50 States and the District of Columbia, through its membership in the National Council for State Authorization Reciprocity Agreements.

While in executive session, the Board approved the Associate of Arts in Criminal Justice and Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice degree programs to be offered online under the condition that any substantive academic concerns that faculty members within that discipline have must be raised and addressed before the courses are made available to students in February 2018.

The degrees to be offered online include: Bachelor of Science in Engineering Management Technology, Bachelor of Science in Applied Computing, Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering Technology, Bachelor of Science in Engineering Management Technology, Associate of Science in Computer and Electronic Engineering Technology, Associate of Science Applied Computing, Associate of Arts in Engineering Management Technology, Bachelor of Arts in Management, Master of Business Administration Degree, Bachelor of Arts in Accounting, Bachelor of Arts in Financial Planning, and Master of Arts in Leadership.