VG Mini Hospital to Open Before the End of 2018

Hurricanes Irma and Maria caused a serious setback for the construction of the Iris O’Neal Medical Center that has been limping along for years. However, Ninth District Representative, Dr. the Hon. Hubert O’Neal indicated that the project will continue and that the facility will be opening this year.

The 9th District elected representative did not state what damages the hurricanes caused to the project, but he noted that government was moving forward to have the mini hospital, which was expected to be ready in September, completed for 2018.

The Iris O’Neal clinic was given many completion dates but it is yet to open. Back in 2015 Premier and Minister for Finance Dr. the Hon. D. Orlando Smith during an address to the Territory on 4 Maypromised that the Nurse Iris O’Neal Medical Center would open in 12 months.

At the start of the project the Premier stated that the cost of the hospital would be five million dollars: “Over five weeks ago we made good on yet another of our promises. We broke ground for a mini hospital of our sister island of Virgin Gorda. In 12 months-time, God’s willing, we will open a new Nurse Iris O’Neal Medical Center at the cost of five million dollars.”

However, in the budget address it was announced that the facility was starting at a cost of six point five million dollars.

The mini hospital on Virgin Gorda is expected to operate 24/7 and offer emergency care, family care, mental and radiology and many other services

The ground breaking ceremony for the Center took place on March 30, 2015.