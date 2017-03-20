Undesirable St. Thomian Deported From BVI

In an Order dated 8 March, His Excellency Governor John Duncan announced the deportation of 38-year-old Camille King Jr., of St. Thomas, USVI.

King was convicted and charged with two counts of carrying firearm without a licence, two counts of possession of explosives, unlawful possession of cannabis, unlawful possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of cocaine with intent to supply and illegal entry into the Territory.

The Governor, acting in consultation with the Chief Immigration Officer stated that it was concluded that King is a person whose presence in the Territory would be undesirable and not conducive to public good. As such His Excellency made the Order requiring that he is deported from the Territory.

In November 2014 King was approached outside of a Motel off Fishlock Road. It was reported that upon seeing the officers he made an attempt to escape but was apprehended and searched.

When police searched the front of his jean pocket they found nine rounds of 40 caliber ammunition in a magazine. In the area where he originally stood, officers also found a loaded 22 caliber firearm with 15 rounds of ammunition.

Additionally officers also recovered a blue bag on the ground near King that contained 17 dime bags of cocaine, 14 dime bags containing cannabis, a large zip lock bag containing a quantity of green vegetable matter and a small amount of cash found.