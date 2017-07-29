Two Persons Charged With Murders Of Springette And Richards

Friday, July 28 – The Royal Virgin Islands Police Force Major Crime Team today charged two persons with the murders of David Springette and Shawn Richards, both killed earlier this year.

Shakeel Ryan, 22, a St. Kitts national and female, Shakilla Hanley, 29, both of Long Look were charged for the murders of Springette and Richards. They were further charged with a separate count of attempted murder in the case of David Springette. Ryan and Hanley are in police custody awaiting the next available court date.

Commissioner of Police Michael Matthews says he is grateful for the painstaking, dedicated teamwork that went into making these arrests.

“It is very difficult to resist the temptation to response and defend the Force when those in the community give commentary on its actions or inactions particularly those who see murders solved in the hour span of a prime time TV show. However, compiling the evidence to bring perpetrators of gun crimes in particular murderers to justice takes a lot longer than an hour and requires a great deal more effort. Very few appreciate or understand the difference. In these types of investigations, unfortunately, the least said, the better for us.

I am very proud of the work of the officers of the Major Crime Team in these cases. I personally get to see their drive and dedication in all the cases.

Shawn Richards was shot outside his residence in Long Look on the evening of May 6. He succumbed to his injuries onMay 8. David Springette was also shot outside the Wayside Bar in Fat Hogs Bay on the evening of June 21. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Springette had survived two earlier attempts made on the life.