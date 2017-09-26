Two Category 5 Hurricanes Have Catastrophic Effects On The British Virgin Islands

Between the late evening of 19 September and the morning hours of 20 September, on its way to Puerto Rico, the outer bands of Category 5 killer hurricane Maria lashed the British Virgin Islands for almost 12 hours with winds of at least 75 miles per hour with fierce gusts exceeding that speed. Maria dumped up to 16 inches of rain in certain parts of the British archipelago. This unwelcome visit completed the nefarious work of her predecessor 12 days earlier.

After causing havoc and deaths in Dominica, at 11:00 P.M. 19 September, the centre of Hurricane Maria was located near latitude 17.3 degrees North, longitude 64.7 degrees West or about 30 miles South-South East of St. Croix.

Maria moved toward the west-northwest near 10 miles per hour (mph), and this general motion continued through Wednesday night.

The eye of Maria moved near St. Croix in the U.S Virgin Islands and within the next hours made a direct and catastrophic hit in Puerto Rico on Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds were near 175 miles per hour (mph) with higher gusts.