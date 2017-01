Saturday, January 28 – The Royal Virgin Islands Police Force is confirming the death of a 73-year-old male pedestrian following a traffic collision in the Valley, Virgin Gorda.

The pedestrian was taken to the Nurse Iris O’Neal Clinic following the collision which took place after 8pmlast night and then transported to Peebles Hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Suzuki Grand Vitara involved in the collision is assisting Virgin Gorda Police Officers in their investigations.