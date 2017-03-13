Toilet Paper Story Annoys Ministers

The media reports of the February message from a teacher of the Enis Adams Primary School requesting that parents donate toilet paper to the school did not sit well with Minister for Health and Social Development, Hon. Ronnie Skelton. The Minister therefore declared that instead of publicising the matter the media should have donated the requested items.

In the well-circulated message the teacher said: “Good Afternoon, can parents please send a roll of paper towel and a roll of toilet paper on Monday. We have ran out.”

In noting the matter Hon. Skelton while debating in the House on 1 March said: “I passing the basement of the Admin Building on a regular basis by the Ministry of Education store-room; there are tons of supplies in there. And every day the door is open; and I see them put them out marked for different schools. And the kids don’t have toilet paper becomes a national issue? Before the reporter who report it go and buy some toilet paper and carry it to the school.”

During his budget debate contribution Minister Skelton also accused certain media of dwelling on the negative: “We have become a people that all we do is dwell on the negative. All the news wants to do is pick up whatever negative things I say here and that becomes the story.”

Minister for Education and Culture, Hon. Myron Walwyn also mentioned the toilet paper appeal when he contributed to the budget debate on Wednesday. In fact, the Minister said that the Principal of the school sent him apologies for the message and explained that the school did not make an official request for the items.

Hon. Walwyn said that this was not the first such rumor as Sixth District Representative, Hon. Alvera Maduro-Caines had informed him at one time that the Alexandrina Maduro Primary School was without certain items. However, the Minister said that when he contacted the Principal of the school he was sent actual photos of the allegedly needed items in storage at the school.