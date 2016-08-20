Three Charged With Firearm/Ammunition Possession

Friday, August 19 – Three of the four arrested in yesterday’s Police operation in the Pasea Estate area were charged this afternoon.

Edgar Carasco, 33, of Freebottom, Daryl Frett, 29, of Johnsons Ghut and Jose Almestic, 28, a resident of St. Thomas will appear in court on Monday charged with keeping a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. Almestic was also charged with illegal entry. A fourth person, a male, was also arrested and later discharged.

Police uncovered a loaded Glock firearm, 74 rounds of ammunition and a large amount of cash in the operation. Custom officers assisted in the operation.

Commissioner of Police Michael Matthews noted that this recent operation is indicative that Police are continuing to keep the pressure on those who are intent on carrying out crime on our streets.

“We intend to keep the pressure on those who use our streets to carry out illegal activity particularly with the use of firearms. Members of the public are urged to contact the RVIPF Intelligence Unit directly at 368-9339 if they have any information that can assist in these efforts, the Commissioner noted.

Persons can also give anonymous tips to Crimestoppers through its Miami-based hotline number 800-TIPS (8477).