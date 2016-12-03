Three Benefactors Receive Philantropic Awards

The Miss World BVI Committee held its inaugural ‘Beauty with A Purpose’ (BWAP) Philanthropic Awards ceremony on 25 November and presented well deserved awards to Jaleel Cameron, Gloria Fahie, and the Rotary Club of Tortola for their contributions to the Territory.

The three awards were sponsored by Premier Dr. the Hon. D. Orlando Smith and were dubbed the BWAP – Premier’s Award. In its explanation of the awards the Miss World BVI Committee stated: “We believe that the greatest gift is the gift of charity. Following this belief, BWAP seeks to highlight the people and organizations that are giving back in order to better our communities and world. Our desire to recognize the philanthropic efforts of the selfless among us, and to reinforce our commitment to our belief has given birth to our inaugural BWAP Philanthropic Awards.”

BWAP – Premier’s Award for Outstanding Philanthropist which honors an individual or family with a proven record of exceptional generosity through direct hands–on or financial support, and demonstrates outstanding civic, charitable responsibility was presented to Jaleel Cameron.

Cameron was honored for his selfless philanthropic action and support of Peebles Hospital.

The BWAP–Premier’s Award for Outstanding Philanthropic Organization which honors an organization or its corporate foundation that demonstrates outstanding commitment through financial support and through encouragement, innovation and motivation of others to take leadership roles toward philanthropy was presented to the Rotary Club of Tortola.

It was stated that the Rotary Club of Tortola was honored for its role in inspiring people to work together for community enhancement and mobilize resources for Virgin Islands communities as they build collective power to change the world.

And the third award, the BWAP – Premier’s Award for Lifetime Philanthropic Achievement, which recognizes individuals who have tirelessly committed themselves to bettering their community through serving, funding and enlisting support for a range of community charitable causes was presented to Gloria Fahie.

Ms. Fahie was honored for her over five years of philanthropic leadership, and for her generous gifts to and volunteerism for multiple local, regional or international charities, but more specifically for her selfless work as Chair of the BVI Cancer Society.