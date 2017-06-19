Thomas Bay Jetty Structural Integrity Raises Concerns

During the Questions and Answers (Q&A) segment of the House of Assembly, earlier this week, Minister for Communications and Works, Hon. Mark Vanterpool noted that engineers did look at the under-side of the Thomas Bay Jetty Dock in Virgin Gorda which is reported to have exposed steelwork.

During the project there were various concerns aired by the public about the structural integrity of the under-side of the dock and Leader of the Opposition and First District Representative, Hon. Andrew Fahie asked the Minister whether or not he received engineering reports regarding the structural integrity of the Jetty given the reported degradation of the steel works?

In response Hon. Vanterpool informed the House of Assembly on 13 June that he did receive an engineering report regarding the structural integrity of the Jetty.

The works on the St. Thomas Bay Jetty in Virgin Gorda was completed on schedule and regular ferry service to and from the sister island via the dock resumed on Thursday, 1 June.

From May 1 the ferry service at the Jetty was temporarily suspended and commuting was done via the Virgin Gorda Yacht Harbour Marina. At that time the BVIPA announced that the repair work on the dock was scheduled to take place over a period of 30 days. During the works the Port did allow limited cargo services to occur at the St. Thomas Bay cargo ramp.

During the repairs, works were carried out on two sections of ramp. Generally the scope of the work entailed the laying of a wearing slab with steel reinforced concrete on the existing jetty, repairing and replacing bollards, placing new bollards for the cargo ramp and pouring a concrete slab on the entire apron, as well as the installation of lighting on the apron.