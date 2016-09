The three new Wartsila generators have been successfully transported to the Pockwood Pond Power Station. The final generator arrived to Pockwood Pond on Wednesday, August 3 at 12:15 a.m.

The Wartsila generators will add 24.4 MW to the current national electricity grid as part of the Phase V Power Development Programme, and will be installed over the next few months. Phase V power upgrade works are expected to be completed by December. (Photo credit: Ronnielle Frazer/GIS)