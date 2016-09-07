The ‘Fist’ TKO The ‘Dog’ In ‘Clash Of The Irons’ Boxing Showdown

By Dean “The Sportsman” Greenaway

Even with a reduced card and a shuffling of bouts because some countries pulled out at the last minute, boxing came alive in the territory last Wednesday at the Multipurpose Sports Complex, highlighted by the ‘Clash of the Irons’ featuring Iron Fist vs Iron Dog.

Leading up to the match, the ‘Iron Dog’ had a lot of bark, but in the end, he had no bite against ‘Iron Fist’ before a sparse crowd.

Julan ‘Iron Fist’ Brown found cracks early in Jamaica’s Miguel ‘Iron Dog’ Raye’s armor, during their scheduled 10 round fight. Brown stunned Raye in the first round, staggered him in the second and by one minute and 36 seconds into the third round, referee Milton Creque stopped the fight.

Brown said with Raye going down in the first two rounds, it was hard for him to come up again in the third.

“My strategy was to go for the lungs—get rid of the breathing and everything,” explained Brown who dominated the second round after stunning Raye, who was subjected to two standing counts. “I gave him a left hook—my left hook always works—it never fails me. That punch to the solar plexus really got him.”

Dazed at times, the showman Raye thought the fight was called too early. “They said I fell three times on the count and I got up quick, but the referee stopped the fight,” Raye noted. “I had my guard up. I took a couple punches. I wasn’t really down—a second or two—but I’ll get him again. He got me one in the solar plexus, that’s what kind of weaken me, that first punch I got. But, I though I would have taken it if had a chance to fight.”

In the Light Heavyweight Division, Antigua and Barbuda’s Yakita Aska who narrowly missed making last month’s Rio Olympic Games, dominated the second round against the BVI’s Shemari Chinnery, who landed a few good shots, but could not face Aska who carried 184 pounds for the third round. Aska won by a technical knockout over his opponent who carried 181 pounds into the ring.

“It was another good experience. He was a good opponent—a strong one,” said Aska who has been boxing since he was 10. “But I came out with the victory. This was a good promotion for the Virgin Islands to let them see that boxing is rising in the Caribbean.”

Chinnery of Jost van Dyke, said he ‘basically came out the woodwork’ as his last fight was 10 years ago. “I tried my best but since I didn’t have the time to train, I couldn’t hold up,” he said. “What I learnt is that I need to work on my jab a bit more, starting moving to the right instead of the left because, when I move to the left, I move into the big hand, so I have to work on that and more on my dodging.”

In the first fight of his career, St. Croix’s Tarari McIntosh who has been in training for two years, won a unanimous decision over the BVI’s Eric Massicott in their Welterweight matchup.

The card opened with the BVI’s Romario Morgan and the UK’s Shiloh Dawson going fairly even in the first round, before Morgan backed Dawson in his corner and went to work with a series of combination and a left to the head, for a TKO.

Brown, who also organized the event, said he was looking for a bigger turnout of fans. “I was looking for the support of the people, but, this was just the beginning,” he said. “We are ready for the rest of the world.”

Brown expected to have had more participants but several were no shows. “Some backed down on the last day, so we had to work with who we had,” he noted. “I’m hoping we’ll have more people to come the next time.”