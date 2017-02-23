Terry “Chino” Chinnery Elected Bvi Softball Association President

By Dean “The Sportsman” Greenaway

Terry “Chino” Chinnery, was elected the eight president of the BVI Softball Association last week, during a meeting held at the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports.

“First of all, I thank all the persons who voted for me,” said Chinnery who has been assiduously working on the development of Women’s Softball since he returned to the territory in the late 1990s. “What we have to do now, is to get together as a group and work on some plans. One of my plans is to have games played in the different communities so that people that want to see the games that don’t want to come to Road Town, can see them in their area. This will mostly be women’s games because the sizes of some ballparks, Capoons Bay for example, the left field is entirely too short. I have to find out about the condition of other fields so we can play games in those other communities.”

Joining Chinnery on the executive which came after several attempted meetings to elect a body since 2013 when Neville “Sheep” Smith stepped down are: 1st Vice President, Glenford “Chappy” Maduro, who served as president since Smith stepped down. 2nd Vice President who is responsible for Women’s Softball is Rose Adams; General Secretary, Bria Smith; Assistant General Secretary, Sarah Potter-Washington; Treasurer, Faith Maduro; Assistant Treasurer/Compliance Officer, Denecia Hodge; Public Relations Officer, Sharoma Penn; Players Representative, Allen “Woodrow’ Smith; Statistician, Arnold Lettsome.

“The people that are around me are pretty young and energetic and there are some older people which is fine as its good to have a mixture,” Chinnery noted. “With the different thoughts coming together, we can work as a group and everyone will be able to express how they feel about different situations and where they think the organization should be going. No one will be left out and we want to find out where everyone’s mind is and give them a fair share to find out where they are and where they want the sport to going.”

Lack of pitchers is one challenge facing the sport. Chinnery said while there are some young players around, there have been discussions about bringing in coaches to work on the development of this critical area.

Regarding the 2017 league, Chinnery said March 11 has been set as opening day. Five women’s teams, two more than last year and five men’s teams have registered for the league which he says should be competitive.

The Pythons which he coached to 66 straight victories and four successive title and sat out last year as many of the players went off to college has split into two teams. Chinnery added that while ideas about developing a women’s team for the 2024 or 2028 Olympic Games which he said will be a ‘tall order,’ the plan is to identify players through a Primary Schools league in conjunction with the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports.