Territory-Wide Interdenominational Service Held

During the 3rd Annual Territorial Interdenominational Service that was held on 4 February Premier and Minister for Finance Dr. the Hon. D. Orlando Smith called on church leaders to speak out and be vocal.

The service was held under the theme, ‘Rebuilding Stronger Together with Christ’ and was organized by government in collaboration with Aglow International Virgin Islands chapter at the New Testament Church of God International Worship Centre in Baugher’s Bay’.

In his address to the gathering the BVI Leader noted that prayer is important and that God’s intervention is necessary. Therefore he announced that it is a welcomed opportunity to be able to collectively pray for the Territory and its leaders: “The Government cannot do it alone and so we depend on God’s divine intervention into our affairs and the powerful prayers of our churches and our people would help to provide that Godly counsel that we need.”

Hon. Smith mentioned that after the hurricanes he reached out to church leaders to seek prayers for the Territory. “I called on them for their prayers and healing for the people of this Territory following such a devastating experience. More importantly I called on our spiritual leaders to organise a Territory-wide service to bring the people together to securing the Father’s strength and to praise him for sparing our lives.”