Territory Pays Tribute To First Chief Minister Lavity Stoutt

“Good leadership does not happen overnight,” Minister for Education and Culture, Hon. Myron Walwyn announced as he paid tribute to the Territory’s First Chief Minister Hon. Hamilton Lavity Stoutt at the 17th memorial celebration that was held at the Capoon’s Bay burial grounds on Monday 6 March.

This year’s H.L. Stoutt remembrance service featured the annual wreath-laying activity and a special commemorative march held under the theme: ‘H. Lavity Stoutt: A Freedom Leader.’

Hon. Walwyn in his speech recalled the great qualities the First Chief Minister possessed, and noted that Hon. Stoutt found a way to balance making difficult decisions with public wishes and needs. This was possible because H. L Stoutt remained connected to his people: “He listened to the people. Regardless of an individuals age, gender or nationality, once you were a part of the Virgin Islands community, H.L. Stoutt was interested in your well-being and in your opinion.”

The Education Minister who stressed the strong leadership qualities Hon. Stoutt possessed: “I believe that good leadership does not happen overnight, but it does require consistent efforts to understand where the world is heading, and being able to bring your people along, inspiring them to have faith in themselves and faith in our Territory.”

“As leaders, we need to remember the style of our first Chief Minister and with consideration and open dialogue with our people, we must never be afraid. And like Hon. Stoutt did and Dr. King said, we must press on with an audacious faith in the future,” Hon. Walwyn said drawing reference.