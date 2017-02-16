Sugar Boys End Islanders Perfect Season With President’s Cup Win

By Dean “The Sportsman” Greenaway

The Islanders quest for a perfect season came to a stunning end 75 minutes into Sunday night’s BVI Football Association President’s Cup at the A. O. Shirley Grounds.

With goal keeper Monty Butler trying to block an air ball off a left corner kick that sailed over his head then ricocheted off another player, Terry Nanton beat a defender and headed home a goal in the 75th minute and Virgin Gorda’s Sugar Boys upset league champs Islanders for the cup after both teams played to a scoreless half.

“This is our biggest rivalry and it’s always a tough game when we meet up,” Sugar Boys captain Derol Redhead noted. “In the first two games we played them we lost both and looked at our weakness, our mistakes and decided to work on it. We came out tonight and played differently. We put our best players up front to give us the result that we wanted. We saw they were getting tired late in the second half and lapsing a little and we got more shots on goal.”

The Sugar Boys who advanced after beating the Rebels 3-1 on Saturday and Islanders turned back One Love, 5-4 on penalty kicks following a 0-0 regulation tie, failed to capitalize on their other chances.

The Islanders who collected $5000 for winning the league title after going 15-0 for their fourth successive crown, came into the game a bit fatigued after a physical encounter with One Love.

“We came into this game a little wounded and our key players injured,” Islanders coach Javon Carty noted. “We had to take out our Golden Booth player Kevin Fisher in the second half and most of our top strikers were injured from the previous game so we came in wounded but, we fought well. Congratulations to Sugar Boys, they played well. We can’t win everything. We have to give them one.”

Sugar Boys earned $1000 for their President’s Cup victory and Redhead said it was a great feeling to have won. “We’ve been working hard right through the tournament and we always wanted to beat them, because whenever we beat them, we feel like we are on top of them,” he said. “They’re the top team on the island and whenever we meet up, it’s always a great fight between us so it’s always a good feeling to come out on top of them.”

Awards doled out after the match were in the following categories. Player of the month for Dec / Jan; Ranalie Caines, Islanders. Youth Player of the League; Phillip Jules, Panthers. Golden Gloves; Maxcell Dabreo, Rebels. Golden Boot; Kevin Fisher, Islanders. League MVP: Richard Morgan, One Love.