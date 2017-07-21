Speedboat Fatality Confirmed

During the weekend, the body of Deshaun Bryan aka “Bongo” the boater that was missing at sea was recovered; and many in the community took the opportunity to extend condolences to the family. Among those expressing sympathy was the staff of the BVI Electricity Corporation (BVIEC).

The Corporation conveyed sadness at the news, and noted that it struck a chord because the father of the deceased is a long serving employee of BVIEC: “We extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the late Mr. Deshaun Bryan aka “Bongo”. Deepest condolences are especially extended to his father Mr. Relton Bryan aka “Bungo”. Relton has worked at the BVI Electricity Corporation for over 25 years and our love and prayers are with him during this difficult time,” the company stated.

On 15 July, the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force confirmed that the body recovered that morning from the sea near the Pockwood Pond area was identified as that of Deshaun.

The police explained that the deceased was one of two men onboard a 24” speedboat who allegedly jumped into the sea in the Sir Francis Drake Channel when the boat overturned on Tuesday afternoon.

It was stated that the other occupant was rescued, treated for minor injuries and discharged from hospital.