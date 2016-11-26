“Solid Recovery” For Hon. Ralph O’Neal: Opposition Leader Says

Leader of the Opposition, and Chairman of the Virgin Islands Party (VIP) Hon. Julian Fraser updated the public that House of Assembly Member Emeritus, Hon. Ralph T. O’Neal who was airlifted out of the Territory last month is doing fine in an overseas hospital.

Hon. Fraser in providing the update on how Hon. O’Neal is doing disclosed that he had an opportunity to visit the former Leader of the Opposition: “Two Fridays ago, my family and I was privileged to visit with Former Premier O’Neal in his hospital room in Florida where both his daughter Abby and wife Edris were present.”

“It was a most humbling experience for me, as he was my boss for the past 16 years. But I am happy to report that he was doing well, and is on the road to a solid recovery. Let’s not forget him in our prayers,” Hon. Fraser stated.

In October Hon. O’Neal’s family issued a statement which confirmed media reports that the elderly statesman suffered a stroke and doctors at the Peebles Hospital advised the family to seek medical treatment overseas.

The statement which was issued on 4 October, disclosed that on Friday 30 September Hon. Ralph T. O’Neal OBE experienced severe discomfort and nausea and was admitted to Peebles Hospital for observation and attention.

It was explained that following analysis by doctors it was determined that Hon. O’Neal suffered a stroke and that it would be in his best interest to be airlifted to the United States for specialist care.

“The medical and administrative staff of Peebles Hospital have displayed exemplary professionalism and care for which that family are most grateful,” the family of the first BVI Premier stated.