Slowley Fires Royal Knights To Upset Victory Over Vincy

BY Dean “The Sportsman” Greenaway

Royal Knights rebounded from last week’s stunning loss to Under The Tree, by using Man of the Match Anthony Slowley, who ripped through the BVIs Cricket Association Twenty 20 League champions Vincy’s batting order with reckless abandon, to bag five wickets on Sunday afternoon in Greenland, during a seven wicket victory.

Slowley, a right arm pacer began his work early, knocking out the first two batsmen for ducks with just four balls bowled, as he systematically led that charge that left the champs reeling at 50 for 5.

Vincy’s Ladesh Tala and McTair James began to repair the damage with a 38 run partnership for the third wicket, before Tala was trapped by Reno Mittleholzer for 30 off Slowley’s 15th delivery. James, who began the season with 89 not out, departed five minutes later, when he was caught by Vivian Fredericks, bowled by captain Richie Fredericks for 15.

Slowley who was 5 for 33, snatched his last two wickets for an economical two runs, leaving Vincy at 61 for 6.

Kenroy Cain resisted enough for 15 before being cleaned bowled by Fredericks and Captain Brent DeFreitas had his stumps removed by Julian St. Clair for a paltry 12 and Vincy went down for 115.

In reply, Jeomal LaFleur blasted seven sixes during his 67 not out, guiding Royal Knights to 116 for 3 in 47 minutes.

“It was just a bad day at the office,” Vincy captain DeFreitas said in describing the loss. “Bowled out for 115, really and truly, is not acceptable by me, but we have to give the guys credit,” he said. “We were 50 for 5 and came back and scored 115. I must give Royal Knights bowlers credit. They stuck to the line and they bowled very well.”

After posting 241 last week then fell to Under The Tree, captain Richie Fredericks said his team was dejected but knew that they had to stray on course.

“We knew that we needed a win because the competition is basically win or be demoted to the lower division and we trained hard last week, we tried to correct our errors and executed today,” he stated. “It was basically an all-round performance from everybody. In training and again this morning, I told them one or two guys have to step up to the plate. Slowley stepped up with the bowling and took five wickets in four overs, so he showed up in the bowling department for us and in the batting department, LaFleur delivered for us with 67.”

In the other match, Virgin Gorda Spartans’ Alvin Africa and Shane St. Clair, used an 81 run partnership for the third wicket as the platform for putting up 216 for 7, then restricted Island Stars to 179, for a 37 run victory. St. Clair finished 45 and James, 41.