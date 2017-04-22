Slow Internet Syndrome Affects Information Dept.

The Department of Information and Public Relations in a report that was tabled at the recent House of Assembly sitting bemoaned their slow network/internet system and suggested that the Department of Information and Technology should invest in fiber optic systems.

The report announced that the Department continues to experience challenges loading and editing photos as well as video footage. The issue is originating from insufficient bandwidth. The Department stressed that more bandwidth is needed to improve the speed of the network system.

The report announced that currently uploading photos, and videos to the Government’s website is a slow process in spite of the fact that computers being used are new.

It has been recommended that the Department of Information Technology invest in the necessary equipment and upgraded software needed to execute quality and cutting edge productions and graphics.

Additionally, it was suggested that the Department of Information Technology should invest in fiber optic technology that will enhance the speed of Information across the networks. “Furthermore, the department should have its own hub for faster internet connection, similar to the set up at the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force,” the report added.