Six Residents Run In New York City Marathon

By Dean “The Sportsman” Greenaway

Vincent Fouriner of Virgin Gorda, led six of the territory’s residents to the line in Sunday’s TSC New York City Marathon just missing the three hour mark, with all finishing in under five hours.

Fouriner had a time of 3 hours 05 minutes and 07 seconds as the fastest in the field and was followed by Melissa Brunner, in 4:01.05, just five minutes ahead of Claudia Ferrari who was timed in 4:06.40. Guy-Paul Dubois finished in 4:15.31 while Sergion Dantas recorded a 4:28.14 time. Philomena Robertson—in her fourth NYC Marathon—finished in 4:51.35.

“It was one of my better New York City experiences,” Robertson said. “The first one back in 2011 was the best. In both 2014 and 2015, I was struggling with injuries so the times were not expected. And while I’m still not fully recovered, this year’s run felt good. I felt really strong.”

Robertson who averaged 11 minutes and 08 seconds per mile, said she was averaging 10:45 in the early part of the race, which should have brought her to the finish close to her target. “But things don’t always go as expected and my glutes tightened up which reduced my leg extension so I slowed,” she explained.” But, I got the job done. I crossed the finish line. And coming just one week after the Marine Corps Marathon in Washington, D.C. last Sunday, I’m happy to have just made it to the finish line in a faster time than I did last week.”

The Grenadian said she thinks the overall impact was fatigue or maybe it’s the combined effect of 14 marathons in the last year. “After last week’s Marathon I did the dreaded ice bath because I wanted to ensure recovery in time for New York,” she noted. “I felt pretty good, but, I guess the body is just tired.”

Sunday’s race was her 14th Marathon in 12 months. “The journey started last year in New York and ideally should have culminated on Sunday, but the maniac in me actually planned a month of back to back Marathons,” she pointed out. “I plan to do Las Vegas next week although right now, based on how I feel, that doesn’t seem possible. But I definitely plan to do the Havana Marathon on Nov 20 and Grenada on November 26. I’m also thinking of the Barbados Marathon or the Reggae Marathon in Jamaica the first weekend in December. After that it’s rest time.”

The next challenge she said, would be the completing the Abbott World Marathon Majors that includes Tokyo, London, Boston, Berlin, Chicago and New York.