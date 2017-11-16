Sir Richard Branson discusses his BVI Relief Efforts

Virgin Group of companies founder and philanthropist Sir Richard Branson who has been working hard to gather assistance for the Territory announced that he has recently lent his voice to regional discussions on renewable energy and how it can be used to build hurricane-resistant power supply.

On 2 November Sir Richard explained that his BVI Relief efforts and the Renewable Energy discussions took him to Miami: “I have been continuing to rally aid and support for the BVI as we continue the recovery process. I recently met with more than 50 representatives of Caribbean governments and utility companies at the Caribbean Renewable Energy Forum in Miami.”

In updating on the Forum Mr. Branson said: “It (forum) was hosted by BMR Energy, one of Virgin Group’s investments, and gave us all a platform to discuss plans to expand the use of renewable energy in the region.”

“We highlighted the importance of renewable energy – solar, wind, geothermal and others – to reduce costs, reduce the harm being done to the environment and increase the resilience of their electric systems to withstand future hurricanes. In the aftermath of Irma and Maria, this message resonated more than ever,” he explained.

Mr. Branson mentioned that the event which also discussed climate change solutions was important to the regional recovery effort: “It was inspiring to see so many decision makers and stakeholders gathered together, committed to tackling climate action now, and putting clean energy as the centerpiece of rebuilding efforts in the Caribbean. There has never been a more important time to push for this type of infrastructure.”

The Ninth Caribbean Renewable Energy Forum (CREF) which is the largest annual gathering of the Caribbean energy market took place at the JW Marriott Marquis in Miami, from 18-20 October.