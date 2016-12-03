Shots Fired At Vehicle; Occupants Uninjured

Friday, December 2 – A vehicle in Havers was found with several bullet holes after the driver reported someone fire shots at him while he was driving to his residence.

The two occupants in the vehicle at the time were uninjured.

Spent shells were recovered from the scene and lead fragments were retrieved from inside the vehicle.

Investigations are ongoing in this matter therefore Police are appealing to the public for information that could help with inquiries. Persons can contact CID through the RVIPF 311 or the Intelligence Unit at 368-9339. Persons can also report the information anonymously to Crimestoppers through its Miami-based hotline number 800-TIPS (8477).