Several Businesses Now Available at Tortola Pier Park

Tuesday, 31st October, 2017, Tortola, BVI – Tortola Pier Park announces their partial reopening on 1st November, 2017, since the passing of Hurricane Irma.

The shopping, dining and entertainment facility is slated to reopen with a portion of the stores offering food and beverage, health and wellness, shopping, hair and makeup, banking and car rental services. The available stores will be open and ready to serve residents of the BVI once again through their variety of offerings.

“We are happy to once again open the facility to residents and visitors, providing a variety of services that we have all come to love and enjoy. This partial reopening represents a significant milestone in our recovery process and sends a positive message both locally and internationally that we are well on our way to once again becoming one of the premier cruise, shopping and entertainment facilities in the region. The tenants of Tortola Pier Park have been working tirelessly in preparation for the opening, and are excited to reopen their doors to serve their valued customers. The Management of Tortola Pier Park gleefully invites everyone to once again enjoy our facility and all its offerings,” said Meslyn Allan, Leasing & Marketing Manager of Tortola Pier Park Ltd.

Following the partial reopening, more stores are slated to open within the facility over the coming weeks, into December, 2017. Tortola Pier Park will also be hosting a Christmas celebration, which will entail a Christmas movie night, live entertainment and Santa Claus.

Of the ten (10) buildings constructed, three (3) incurred damages from the passing of hurricane Irma. Remedial fixes are being undertaken to repair the damages to these buildings, in efforts to restore full operation at Tortola Pier Park in the shortest time possible.

After every storm comes a beautiful story of hope, resilience, and strength. As the BVI regroup and rebuild, Tortola Pier Park will continue their story of growth. Get ready to once again experience Tortola Pier Park – the premier choice for shopping, dining and entertainment, for locals and visitors in the BVI!

About Tortola Pier Park

Tortola Pier Park is newest development in the British Virgin Islands, which consists of an enhanced cruise pier and a five-acre landside shopping facility. The newly enhanced cruise facility includes a 60ft wide, 1,312ft long pier that can berth ships up to a maximum tonnage of 180,000 GRT. The landside shopping center consist of over 60 stores, including retail, service providers, commercial spaces and office spaces.