Serious Violence Has Not Decreased

Despite the recent murders Commissioner of the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force (RVIPF), Michael Matthews announced that crime has decreased in the Territory.

During a media interview on March 16 the Commissioner explained that the crime situation in the BVI remains moderate: “Crime has continued to fall, generally speaking in the Territory. I’ve just reported to the National Security Council that at the end of February crime was down five percent compared to this time last year. However, and I’m the first to accept this — incidents of serious violence have not decreased.”

The RVIPF Commissioner noted that some of the crimes that were previously recorded have subsided: “While we are seeing thefts we are are seeing car crime we’re seeing criminal damages we’re seeing burglaries reduced, we’re also – and it is obvious to everybody – we’re seeing killings on our street we’ve seen robberies and we’ve seen the unacceptable use of firearms in the country and it is those very areas that we’ve got to focus our attention on,” he said.

Nonetheless he announced that some of the extra money that would be approved to the RVIPF would be used to combat serious crimes: “…That is where that money is going to go to, to combat the more serious crimes that are affecting innocent people in this Territory.

“I’ve said this before and I maintain this position despite what has happened recently, compared to a number of other Caribbean countries and Territories we’re pretty safe here and people can walk around pretty safely, but we have a very small minority of very dangerous offenders that need to be dealt with,” Commissioner Matthew added.