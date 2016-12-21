Santa Spreads Christmas Cheer At Final “Family Christmas Sundays”

Santa Claus made his appearance at the final “Family Christmas Sundays” on Sunday, December 18. The event was hosted by the Ministry of Communications and Works at the Queen Elizabeth II Park.
Children had their photographs taken, and submitted their many wishes to be fulfilled by Santa, who in return gave each child an early Christmas present.
“Family Christmas Sundays” is part of the many Christmas activities happening in Road Town under the Calendar “Christmas Bells in the City”. The final big event will be held this Friday at 4:00 p.m. at the Noel Lloyd Positive Action Movement Park. (Photo credit: Nekita Turnbull/GIS)