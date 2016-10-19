Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Prohibited From Bvi Post Transport

Effective immediately and based on recent classification as a fire hazard, the BVI Post will no longer be accepting any Samsung Galaxy Note 7 devices for shipment via parcels, eZone or Amerijet services.

Postmaster General, Ms. Pascha Stoutt said the decision was made to maintain compliance with the Federal Aviation Authority in the United States and the country’s Department of Transport’s institutional ban on all Samsung Galaxy Note 7 devices from air transport.

Ms. Stoutt said, “Our number one priority here at the BVI Post is to ensure the safety and security of our customers, and the airline as well as the shipments for our customers. Therefore, it is important that we take this additional step to disallow transporting this device through our services to avoid any high risk incidents that can occur during transport.”

“Additionally, we want to ensure that when customers order items, that they are well informed of the liabilities surrounding these items so that they are not seized during transport,” said Ms. Stoutt.

The public is also advised that the Government of the Virgin Islands through the BVI Post will not be held liable for any losses, damages or seizures of these devices by persons who fail to comply with the newly imposed restriction.

The importer will be responsible for any damages and/or liabilities arising from the failure to declare the full content of the shipment(s).

For additional information on the US Department of Transport’s ban on all Samsung Galaxy Note 7 devices, persons are encouraged to visit: https://www. transportation.gov/briefing- room/dot-bans-all-samsung- galaxy-note7-phones-airplanes.

DOT Bans All Samsung Galaxy Note7 Phones from Airplanes www.transportation.gov WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), today announced it is issuing an emergency order to ban all Samsung Galaxy Note7 smartphone devices from air transportation in the United States. Individuals who own or possess a Samsung Galaxy Note7 device may not transport the device on their person, in carry-on baggage, or in checked baggage on flights to, from, or within the United States. This prohibition includes all Samsung Galaxy Note7 devices.

For more information, persons should also contact the BVI Post at telephone 468-3701 ext. 4187 or emailbvipost@gov.vg.