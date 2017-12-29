Safe Haven Spreads Holiday Cheer

On Friday December 8, staff and residents at the Safe Haven Transitional Centre gave back to the community during the holiday season by providing lunch to persons who were underprivileged. The initiative is a part of the Centre’s outreach programme. According to Clinical Supervisor, Ms. Nellville George, the management and staff came together and purchased the food that was cooked and distributed on behalf of the residents of the centre. (Safe Haven Transitional Centre/GIS)