RVIPF Confiscates Two Illegal Firearms

Tuesday, January 24 – RVIPF’s Scene of Crime Detectives are completing initial checks on two illegal firearms seized this past week before submitting the ballistics on both weapons for further forensic examination overseas.

A semi-automatic pistol was uncovered on the beach in Cane Garden Bay last week and a high velocity rifle along with a quantity of ammunition was uncovered during a joint operation with Customs officers carried out onboard a vessel docked at Port Purcell over the weekend.

No one has been charged as yet in relation to either firearm.

Police investigations are ongoing.