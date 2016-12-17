Robbery At Long Bush Superette Confirmed

Friday, December 16 – Police are confirming the robbery of Billy’s Superette in Long Bush around 9:30pmlast night.

Reports are that a lone assailant, around 5’7 in height, dressed in a long sleeve black hoody with a black t-shirt covering his face entered the superette, brandished a gun and demanded money. The assailant then made his way around the counter where he took an undisclosed amount of money and exited the store. No one was injured in the incident.

Deputy Commissioner Alwin James noted the need for members of the community to report suspicious persons or behaviour ahead of any incident and not wait until after the incident.

“As we have heightened our patrols during this time, we have a number of armed officers presently on mobile patrol on the roads that can respond swiftly. We need members of our community to report suspicious persons or behaviour ahead of any incident rather than waiting until after the fact. We certainly cannot be everywhere, all the time so we appreciate the help of the eyes and ears of our community. It is important that persons who witness suspicious activity call the RVIPF three-digit access number 311 and bring it to our attention immediately. Such actions can provide the ideal opportunity to apprehend the individuals involved in these robberies,” he said.

Police are encouraging business owners to pay close attention to their surroundings especially during late night operating and closing hours and remove cash from premises regularly. Business owners should also alternate the times that cash is removed from business premises.

Royal Virgin Islands Police Force is continuing to seek information from the public particularly about those incidents involving the use of a firearm and is asking witnesses to any of the incidents or persons with information to come forward and provide that information.

Anyone who has information that could be helpful with any of the RVIPF investigations is asked to contact the Intelligence Unit at 368-9339. Persons can also report the information requested anonymously to Crimestoppers through its Miami-based hotline number 800-TIPS (8477).