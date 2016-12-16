Robbery At Delta Gas Station Confirmed

Thursday, December 15 – Police are confirming the robbery of the Delta Gas Station in Pasea Estate around 3am this morning.

The male cashier reported that he was approached at the outer window by a man who demanded money. The same male then made his way to the main entrance door and fired gunshots at the door shattering the glass. Upon entry to the establishment, he entered the cashier’s station and took an undisclosed amount of cash along with the cashier’s phone and left the premises.

The culprit is described as a black male, about 6’1– 6’3 in height and was wearing a red shirt with a red cloth covering his face and mouth at the time of the incident.

No one was injured in the incident.

Royal Virgin Islands Police Force is continuing to seek information from the public particularly about those incidents involving the use of a firearm and is asking witnesses to any of the incidents or persons with information to come forward and provide that information.

Anyone who has information that could be helpful with any of the RVIPF investigations is asked to contact the Intelligence Unit at 368-9339. Persons can also report the information requested anonymously to Crimestoppers through its Miami-based hotline number 800-TIPS (8477).