Riteway Offers Reward For Information Into Robbery

Tuesday, November 29 – Riteway Food Market is offering $1,000 reward for information that can assist Police in apprehending and convicting those involved in the robbery at Rite Breeze Supermarket in East End.

The preliminary report indicates that three young males approached the supermarket last Thursday evening at 8:30pm dressed in dark clothing and wearing black masks. One pointed a firearm at the security officer while the other two entered the establishment and proceeded to demand that cash registers and the safe be opened. The three then fled the scene in the direction of the marina next door with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured in the incident.

The assailants are described between 5’10 and 5”11 and slim built.

Police are appealing to the public for information that could help with inquiries into this incident. Persons can contact CID through the RVIPF 311 or the Intelligence Unit at 368-9339. Persons can also report the information anonymously to Crimestoppers through its Miami-based hotline number 800-TIPS (8477).