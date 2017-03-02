Resurgent Cavaliers Send Grenada Reeling With Four Wickets Loss

By Dean “The Sportsman” Greenaway

A resurgent Cavaliers squad dealt Grenada a four wickets loss—their second of the season— during the BVI Cricket Association Twenty 20 Premier League Division action on Sunday in Greenland.

“Basically, a lack of training is our problem right now, because we are not getting runs like we used to, we’re not fielding like we used to and some of the guys are not giving out 100% as they supposed to,” Grenada’s captain Derol Redhead who was run out for 20 on a call that displeased his teammates explained. “We just have to go out and continue to play.”

Grenada, looking nothing like the team that ran through last year’s league unbeaten before falling in the final to Vincy, struggled throughout the match and at one time were 96 for 6, were bowled out for 152 in their 20 overs, after being sent to bat.

After Gary Prince went for two, Brian Daley shared in three crucial partnerships. First, 25 with Dave Johnson for the second wicket, 19 with wicket keeper Raymond Charles for the third and 22 with Redhead who was controversially run out for the fourth. Daley was eventually bowled by Dhanpaul Chrisnanand for 34. Irvin Lewis contributed a supporting 23.

Redhead’s runout, broke the team’s spirit. “The wicketkeeper broke the wicket before he collected the ball, but, I was still given out and that put the team on a different vein,” he said. “They didn’t feel like finishing the game after that and it led to poor fielding. But the umpire’s decision is final.”

Man of the Match Roylston Duggin snatched 3 for 31.

Cavaliers, in their reply after losing their first two wickets for 33 runs, got a 64 run partnership between Kwesi Sinclair and Drumor Toney for the third wicket, that was used as the foundation to reach their 157 for 6 and their second victory. Sinclair finished with 27 and Toney, 34.

“It’s another victory for Cavaliers and that’s what we wanted, one game at a time and that’s the second one in the bag for the competition and two more to go,” Cavaliers captain Vishal Bharat said. “We just have to focus on the next one hopefully we can play the way we played this one again. You have to give credit to our bowlers. We’ve been training very hard and the guys came out and delivered. They bowled really well, although they had a few wide’s but I’ll take 152 any day.”

Grenada will face Royal Knights on Sunday morning and Vincy to close out division play. A loss to either could put them on the demotion pathway to Division I.

“We have to approach the next two games with a different frame of mind,” Redhead said. “We have to come out play cricket and give it 100% if we want to win those games.”

In Division I, Under The Three used 46 from Rudolph Davis and 26 from Tim Samuel to reach 108 for 5, during a five wickets victory over BVI Academy, who were 106 for 4 in the 20 overs. BVI Academy’s Trent Olive bagged 3 for 35 in 2.5 overs. Jerome Perrera, 26 not out. Kymal Panchoo, 22 and Marcus Butler’s 23, were BVI Academy’s top batsmen.