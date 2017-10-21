Restoration & Recovery Are Top Priorities

The outcry of homes and roofs over the heads of those who saw the place of abode damaged by hurricanes Irma and Maria is being heeded by the Governor and the Government as it was announced that this is one of the priority areas as the Territory moves along the path of restoration and recovery.

The announcement of housing was made by His Excellency Governor Jaspert in a statement on 13 October. He said: “The effects of hurricanes Irma and Maria have resulted in a number of houses losing roofs, as a quick temporary fix, tarpaulins have been received by a number of donors and these are being distributed. To date, over three thousand tarps have been given out to persons who have made requests since the impact from Irma.”

Unfortunately it was mentioned that high demand for items such as tarps has outweighed the available supply as stocks are being replenished. As such the Governor who acknowledged that people are still without roofs stated: “One of our immediate priorities is to help persons registered in shelters and others who have been displaced and need assistance for housing.”

He further noted that the matter of housing and shelter is being addressed through the Ministry of Health and Social Development’s Social Housing Programme which Governor Jaspert mentioned will provide further details.

“We are very grateful for the assistance of the Charities who are working alongside the Department of Disaster Management/National Emergency Operations Centre and the Ministry of Health and Social Development to support the humanitarian response and the needs of schools and people affected,” the Governor added.