Renown Musician Departs This Life

Renowned BVI musician Mr. Morris Marks Sr. has died. The announcement was made this morning by his son former Soca Monarch Martino Mark.

In the Facebook post on 4 September conveying the sad news, Martino wrote: “It’s with great sadness that we inform friends and family that our dad Morris Mark Sr, the Legend, has passed.”

Martino said that his dad was a loving and caring person, who contributed to the Territory. “He was a great father, grandfather, friend, and his love for the BVI is undeniable.”

“We thank you for your support and prayers over the past year! He lived to be 73 years old just yesterday, and he fought down to his last breath. ‘Its a beautiful day in Paradise’,” Martino said adding a line from his father’s popular song.

As a young musician Mr. Morris, Sr., moved to the British Virgin Islands in 1964 from St. Lucia. He was a wonderful vocalist, and a talented guitar and steel-pan player who over the years has regaled many with his music.

Mr. Marks’ love for music began in his early days in St Lucia where he was a member of the Police Band. In his hometown Vieux Fort he also co-founded a popular music group known as the “Southern Brothers.”

Here in the BVI he will be remembered for his singing at Little Dix Bay Hotel and performing at the Mine Shaft. Additionally, Mr. Marks has played at many other locations in the BVI including a special showcase he did with his children at the H. Lavity Stoutt Community College.

Some of his great music includes his popular song “It’s a Beautiful Day in Paradise.”