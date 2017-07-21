Re-Opening Of Biras Creek Remains A Possibility

Premier and Minister for Finance, Dr the Hon. D. Orlando Smith announced during his midterm report that there continues to be active interest in the reopening of Biras Creek Resort which closed in 2015.

Last year during his Territorial Address the Premier confirmed the announcement that was made by Ninth District Representative, Dr. the Hon. Hubert O’Neal last November of a reopening for Biras Creek: “Working with the ownership of Biras Creek and their legal team, we have resolved that property’s challenges and I am expecting that it will soon reopen, fully restored to its former glory as one of the Territory’s premier hotels.”

During the public a meeting in Virgin Gorda on November 9 the District Representative said that the reopening will be good news for Virgin Gorda which in recent months has had a series of closures and resulting in unemployment. Hon. O’Neal said that he was informed of the plan to reopen by the owner: “The legal issues surrounding Biras Creek have been settled and there is good news that Biras Creek may become functional once more. Maybe not in this year, but maybe and I’m keeping my fingers crossed…maybe by next year.”

“They have already started doing work actually, they are cleaning up the property so they are employing people to clean up the property,” he added. Some 73 workers were affected by the closure, among them, 23 BV Islanders.