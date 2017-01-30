Rapist Deported

On January 6, His Excellency Governor John Duncan issued a deportation Order for convicted rapist Derek Cort who was sentenced to 10 years in prison back in May 2010.

In making the Order, Governor Duncan announced that Cort was required to leave the Territory of the Virgin Islands on or before the expiration of seven days from the date on which a copy of the order was served on him by an immigration officer or a police officer and thereafter to remain out of the Territory.

“I do further order that the said Derek Cort be placed on board the first available ship or aircraft about to leave the Territory and that the said Derek Cort may be detained until he is placed on a ship or an aircraft, unless he appeals to the Governor in writing against the making of this order before the expiration of the said period of seven days,” the Governor further stated.

Cort was found guilty of entering his ex-girlfriend’s Virgin Gorda apartment while the woman was on the phone, threatening her with and knife and performing the act of rape.

The court heard that the attack took place in August 2008.